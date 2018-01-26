Teachers and young kids can go to SeaWorld for free

SeaWorld San Antonio (Photo: SeaWorld)

HOUSTON -- SeaWorld San Antonio has announced freebies for 2018!

Kids 5 and younger can enjoy FREE admission to SeaWorld throughout the year.

And credentialed Pre-K-12 teachers can get a FREE SeaWorld Card that provides unlimited admission.

The only catch: You must register online by May 31!

Oh, and while you’re there check out SeaWorld San Antonio’s newest ride… the Wave Breaker!

For the kids registration, visit: https://seaworld.com/san-antonio/tickets/preschool-free-admission/

For the teachers registration, visit: https://seaworld.com/san-antonio/tickets/teacher-card/

© 2018 KHOU-TV