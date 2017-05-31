Teens used dating site to lure victims, steal their cars: Sheriff

Red light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background. (Photo: artolympic, artolympic)

GREENSBORO, NC - Two High Point teenage girls were arrested last week for using the dating site Plenty of Fish to meet men and steal their cars.

A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested Friday in High Point while driving a 2010 Ford Fusion. It's believed that the teens are behind at least four car thefts since early April.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said the teens were found to be behind car thefts in Sedalia and Greensboro in recent weeks.

The men traveled to the Daniel Brooks neighborhood in High Point to pick them up and take them back to their homes. The teens pretended they were older on the website. The teens stole their car keys when they became distracted and took off in their cars.

The 16-year-old was charged with two counts of Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and two counts of Felony Conspiracy. The 15-year-old will have juvenile petitions on the same charges.

The sheriff's office is warning anyone using online dating sites to use caution, only meet in public places and not allow anyone into your home you don't know.

