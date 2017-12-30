Tejano star goes viral with Mi Tierra serenade

SAN ANTONIO - Tejano singer Beatriz Gonzalez captured Mi Tierra patrons with an impromptu performance last month.

The candid moment was captured on camera on October 22, but is now going viral with over 3 million views.

Gonzalez was enjoying dinner with friends when the restaurant's mariachi approached her table. The singer exchanged a few words with the band and the rest is history.

It's safe to say she blew her audience away.

