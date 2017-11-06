Tex. man wanted to kill 'all white police' at White House, Secret Service says

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man who reportedly traveled to D.C. to kill “all white police” at the White House was arrested by Secret Service agents, the department confirmed Monday afternoon.

The Secret Service received a “be on the lookout” tip about Michael Arega at approximately 2:55 p.m. Monday. Arega, who’s from Dallas, was reportedly traveling to Washington to carry out his deadly plan, the Secret Service said.

Agents at the White House immediately stepped up their presence in the area and started searching for Arega.

They found him at about 4:05 p.m. on the north side of Pennsylvania Avenue near Lafayette Park.

Arega was immediately taken into custody without incident.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

