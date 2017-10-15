KCEN
Close

Texas county worker arrested for $1.2 million fajitas theft

The Associated Press , KCEN 3:27 PM. CDT October 15, 2017

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) - A former South Texas juvenile justice department employee has been arrested for felony theft after authorities say he acknowledged stealing $1.2 million worth of fajitas over nine years.
 
Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz tells The Brownsville Herald that Gilberto Escaramilla was fired in August and arrested after authorities obtained a search warrant and found packages of the Tex-Mex food in his refrigerator.
 
Investigators subsequently checked vendor invoices and determined he would intercept county-funded food deliveries and deliver them to his own customers.
 
The scheme imploded when he missed work one day in August for a medical appointment and a delivery driver showed up with 800 pounds of fajitas, but officials said the juvenile department didn't serve fajitas.
 
Escaramilla was arrested last week on the more serious felony theft charge.
 
___
 
Information from: The Brownsville Herald, http://www.brownsvilleherald.com

© 2017 Associated Press

KCEN

Texas inmates donate more than $53,000 for Harvey relief

KCEN

Luminant to close two Central Texas power plants

KCEN

Texas executes Robert Pruett, while many say he was innocent

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories