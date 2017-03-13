Texas death row inmate will be executed Tuesday in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE - A death row inmate convicted of murdering an infant and the baby's father in a 1987 Christmas Eve killing spree will be executed Tuesday.

In 1991, James Bigby, 61, who was also accused of two other homicides, was convicted of capital murder for shooting Michael Trekell, 61, and drowning Trekell's 4-month-old son Jayson in a sink.

Bigby is scheduled to be put to death at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Huntsville State Penitentiary.

