Texas evacuates prison units as flooding from Hurricane Harvey threatens lives

The Texas Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Saturday that it would evacuate three prison units due to flooding dangers along the Brazos River, which continued to rise as a result of significant rainfall from Hurricane Harvey.

Roughly 4,500 inmates will be evacuated from the Ramsey, Stringfellow and Terrell correctional units located in Brazoria County.

According to a statement from prison officials, the inmates would be transported in TDCJ buses to other facilities in East Texas. Additional correctional officers and TDCJ staff members showed up to work to help with the evacuation, according to the statement.

Prison officials said the evacuated inmates would not be able to see visitors at their new locations. However, they would be able to use phone systems to contact their families.

Additional reporting from KHOU.

