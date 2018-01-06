Texas Lottery confirms 2 winning Mega Millions tickets in Houston area

SAN ANSELMO, CA - JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million jackpot would be the fourth largest and the $460 million Powerball jackpot would be the seventh largest in the game's history. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2018 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Texas Lottery confirms two stores in the Houston area sold Mega Millions tickets which matched 5 out 5 numbers during Friday's drawing.



Officials say one of the tickets earned a $1 million prize, matching five out of five numbers. The second ticket earned a $3 million prize, matching five out of five numbers plus a multiplier.

Friday night's Mega Millions was the fourth-largest jackpot of its kind. The winning numbers drawn were: 28, 30, 39, 59 and 70, with a Mega Ball of 10 (and a Megaplier option at 3x).

A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket in Florida matched all the numbers for a jackpot worth an estimated $450 million, a lottery official said early Saturday.

The Texas Lottery says the Humble location sold the $3 million ticket and the Baytown location sold the $1 million ticket. The winner of the $3 million will take home $2.25 million after taxes.

Check your ticket! Below are the lucky locations:

Stagecoach Liquor

8142 FM 1960 E

Humble, TX 77346



Angel's Gas & Grocery

3520 N Main Street

Baytown, TX 77521



