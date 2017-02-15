Texas policeman used his car to push away burning pickup

GLENN HIGHTS - A quick-thinking Texas police officer is being praised for using his patrol car to push a pickup engulfed in flames away from a fast-food restaurant, preventing the fire from spreading.

Police in Glenn Heights, south of Dallas, say officer Chris Womack was called Saturday to a Jack In The Box where the pickup was on fire in the drive-thru lane.

Flames were lapping at the building and thick smoke billowed across it.

Other vehicles also were in the lane, blocking access, so Womack drove his car over a grass median, pulled up behind the pickup and pushed it forward.

Police say no one was hurt.

It wasn't clear what became of the pickup's driver or what caused it to catch fire.

