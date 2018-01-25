Texas ranked best state for driving

Texas road sign concept (Photo: gguy44)

AUSTIN - Financial website WalletHub has named Texas the best place in the U.S. for driving.

Surprised?

Well, the ranking is based on four key factors: the cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and repair services. And within those categories, are smaller elements that look at gas prices, the number of days with precipitation, traffic fatality rates and car dealerships per capita.

The Lone Star State ranked fifth for fewest days with precipitation and third for lowest average gas prices.

So where are the places you should avoid driving?

California, Washington, Maryland and, especially, Hawaii because they all have a lot of work to do, according to WalletHub.

Hawaii ranked poorly for most days with precipitation, high average gas prices, high auto maintenance costs, fewest car washes per capita and fewest auto repair shops per capita.

