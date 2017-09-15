The village shines: A&M professor receives award after act of kindness goes viral

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Mays Business School Dean Eli Jones surprised Dr. Henry Musoma with an award – the first Mays Business School Spirit Award.

Henry Musoma was awarded the first ever @maysbusiness School Spirit Award for exemplifying Aggie spirit! 👍 https://t.co/4DgqycLe7E #tamu pic.twitter.com/ak7aMRp7BL — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) September 15, 2017

The journey started when the A&M professor encouraged his student to bring her son to class, the student then decided to share a post on Facebook thanking him for his kindness.

When the story of the Mays Business School Professor and student Ashton Robinson virally swept through social media, hundreds of previous students mentioned how Musoma had impacted their lives.

The story even reached his family in Zambia, Africa.

The village he created within the A&M system lead to this much deserved award that he was given.

“In the village, you depend on each other to make life happen. I believe ultimately that if a faculty, teacher, educator is able to establish community, able to establish that village…magic happens,” said Musoma.

© 2017 KAGS-TV