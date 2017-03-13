Thief robs mom and daughter selling Girl Scout cookies outside Walmart

ANDERSON, S.C. - A mom and daughter were robbed while selling Girl Scout cookies outside a Walmart in Anderson, South Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

After initially asking for change for a vending machine, investigators said the suspect paid $4 for a box of cookies -- only to grab the money box and kick the mother as she tried to get it back. The suspect eventually left the cookies but stole the cash, according to a Girl Scouts spokesperson.

The mother told investigators the suspect drove away in a Jeep, according to NBC affiliate WYFF

It was not immediately clear how much money was stolen, but the Anderson County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation into the robbery. As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

