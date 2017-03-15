Three suspects indicted for robbing, shooting San Antonio postal worker

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO - Three suspects involved in the robbery and shooting of a postal worker in February were indicted on 15 charges Wednesday.

Court records show 22-year-old Bradley A’Hearn, 26-year-old Sara Richford face the following charges for their role and the robbery.

five counts of aiding and abetting assault of a federal officer

three counts of aiding and abetting use of a firearm during a crime of violence

one count of aiding and abetting carjacking

one count of aiding and abetting possession of a stolen firearm

one count of possession of stolen mail

Records also show 40-year-old Piper Lee faces two counts of aiding and abetting the assault of a federal officer and one count of aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

On Feb. 11 Bradley A’Hearn shot a female postal worker when she refused to give him her phone while she was delivering mail in Spring Branch, TX.

Police said A’Hearn fled the scene in the victim’s pickup truck filled with mail and personal belongings.

Authorities said Richard followed A’Hearn in a Toyota Venza as he left the scene.

A postal agent recognized the Toyota two days later near the same area. When the agent tried to stop the vehicle, A’Hearn allegedly shot at him.

Records show when other “law enforcement personnel” attempted to help stop the vehicle they were fired at by the 22-year-old as well.

The pair continued to avoid capture on Feb. 14 when the employees of a motel they were staying at reported a “large amount of US mail” and a handgun case in one of their rooms.

The same day police said they found the abandoned Toyota close to the motel and discovered the suspects were since driving a yellow Volkswagen.

When SAPD pursued the yellow Volkswagen leaving the motel one of the suspects began firing at police.

The saga finally came to an end on Feb. 15 when they were captured by police without incident in the parking lot of a different motel.

If convicted the three could face between 10 years to life in prison for aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during a crime of violence; up to 25 years in prison for aiding and abetting carjacking; up to 25 years imprisonment for aiding and abetting robbery of mail; up to 20 years imprisonment for aiding and abetting assault on a federal officer; up to ten years imprisonment for aiding and abetting possession of a stolen firearm; and up to five years imprisonment for possession of stolen mail

All three suspects remain in custody.

© 2017 KENS-TV