Tiger Woods reaches plea deal in DUI arrest

Tiger Woods reached a plea deal in a Palm Beach County courtroom Friday.

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Famed golfer Tiger Woods appeared before a judge Friday to formalize a plea deal involving his May DUI charge in Palm Beach County.

Appearing before Palm Beach County Court Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo, Woods stood next to his attorney, Douglas Duncan, as he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving as part of a diversion program he’s entering to resolve his case.

The DUI plea deal for Woods includes one year of probation, DUI school, a 10-day immobilization of his car and 50 hours of community service at 10 hours per week.

Woods answered the judge's questions with brief yes and no replies. He agreed he was entering the plea of his own free will.

The hearing was at the North County Government Center in front of Palm Beach County Court Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo. The facility is about a 13-mile drive from Woods’ listed address on Jupiter Island in Martin County.

Woods, 41, was arrested after police found him inside his running car with a blinker on

© 2017 WTLV-TV