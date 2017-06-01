Titanic museum celebrates 20th anniversary of iconic movie with new display

The Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., features a half-scale replica of the liner's bow section and hundreds of artifacts. (Photo: The Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., features a half-scale replica of the liner's bow section and hundreds of artifacts.)

PIGEON FORGE, TENN. - The Titanic Museum Attraction is rewinding the clock and celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic Titanic movie. Starting June 17 through September 5, the museum will hold a special display of costumes featured in the film.

The unique celebration of the 1997 movie will include costumes worn by stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.





There will also be an interactive element involved with each item. Mary Kellogg-Joslyn, the owner of the Titanic Museum Attraction, says that the interactive factor will bring the exhibit to life for guests.

“The idea behind their display throughout Titanic Museum Attraction is to bring fans closer to the magic of Titanic by seeing first-hand the intricacy of these costumes,” Kellogg-Joslyn explains.

The Titanic movie, directed by James Cameron, made history with record-breaking attendance, box office returns, and 11 Academy Award wins.

© 2017 WBIR.COM