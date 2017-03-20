Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey has been found

Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl LI jersey has been recovered, and it was not the only missing jersey, the NFL confirmed in a statement Monday.

According to league officials, the jersey -- along with Brady's 2015 Super Bowl jersey -- was "found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media." Houston Police further clarified it was located in Mexico.

The Comcast Sports Network reported both jerseys were stolen by the same person, and the older jersey was "pawned outside the U.S." The person's identity was not immediately clear.

The newer jersey, which reportedly has an estimated value of $500,000, caused a stir in Texas after it went missing from NRG Stadium in Houston. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick even called on the Texas Rangers for help cracking the case.

The NFL said its own security, along with the New England Patriots' security team, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies all assisted in the investigation that ultimately located the stolen jerseys. The league is referring further questions to the FBI.

