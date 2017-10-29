KCEN
Close

Toyota to unveil North American engineering HQ in Kentucky

AP , WHAS 5:15 AM. CDT October 30, 2017

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - Toyota Motor Corp. is set to show off its new North American engineering headquarters in Kentucky.
 
The Japanese automaker says in a news release the unveiling of the $80 million engineering headquarters will take place Monday in Georgetown.
 
Among those scheduled to attend are Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and Toyota Motor North America CEO Jim Lentz.
 
Last month Toyota announced a $121 million expansion of a 2.5-liter engine capacity at its Georgetown plant.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories