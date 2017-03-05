Trump resumes Twitter attacks on Obama over Russia

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn after he returned to the White House March 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong, Custom)

President Trump resumed his Twitter attack on Barack Obama on Sunday, this time questioning his predecessor's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Who was it that secretly said to Russian President, "Tell Vladimir that after the election I'll have more flexibility?" Trump said a day after he accused Obama — without evidence — of wiretapping him during last year's presidential election.

Obama, who denied authorizing wiretaps on anybody and would be prevented by law from doing so in any case, did make the "flexibility" comment during a discussion with then-Russian President Dmitri Medvedev ahead of the 2012 election. It came in connection with talks over a proposed missile defense system.

The attacks on Obama come amid investigations of any contacts between Trump, his associates and Russians who may have been involved in efforts to influence last year's presidential election.

In addition to the crack at Obama, Trump criticized the investigation into the hacking of Democratic National Committee officials involved in the 2016 election. "Is it true the DNC would not allow the FBI access to check server or other equipment after learning it was hacked?" Trump said. "Can that be possible?"

During his Saturday tweet storm, Trump said of the previous president: "Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!"

Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said the last administration had a "cardinal rule" that "no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice."



As a result, Wilson said, "neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false."

Who was it that secretly said to Russian President, "Tell Vladimir that after the election I'll have more flexibility?" @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2017

