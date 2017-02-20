Trump Selects McMaster as National Security Adviser

President Donald Trump has picked Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster to be his national security adviser, Trump said Monday.

He made the announcement at Mar-a-Lago, flanked by McMaster and the acting adviser, retired Army Gen. Keith Kellogg.

"He's a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience," Trump said of McMaster. "He is highly respected by everybody in the military."

Refresh this page for more on this breaking news story.

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved