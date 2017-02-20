KCEN
Trump Selects McMaster as National Security Adviser

KCEN 2:11 PM. CST February 20, 2017

President Donald Trump has picked Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster to be his national security adviser, Trump said Monday.

 

He made the announcement at Mar-a-Lago, flanked by McMaster and the acting adviser, retired Army Gen. Keith Kellogg.

 

"He's a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience," Trump said of McMaster. "He is highly respected by everybody in the military."

 

