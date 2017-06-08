Turner to ask Houston City Council to join lawsuit against SB 4

Mayor Turner speaking at City Hall in Houston on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner says he will ask the City Council later this month to consider joining the lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of Senate Bill 4, so-called "sanctuary cities" bill.

Dallas, San Antonio and Austin have already joined the lawsuit against the law, which takes effect in September.

#SB4: I will ask this month City Council to consider and vote to join the lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of SB4. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 8, 2017

SB 4 allows law enforcement to ask about the legal status of any immigrant lawfully arrested or detained.

The bill also prevents cities from allowing their police departments from adopting policies that forbid asking about legal status.

A hearing is set for the preliminary injunction filed by the city of El Cenizo against the state of Texas to stop SB 4 from taking effect on Sept. 1.

The hearing will take place on June 26 at 9:30 a.m. in San Antonio's federal district court.

The court also consolidated the cases filed by El Paso County, and the cities of San Antonio and Austin with El Cenizo and designated El Cenizo as the lead case.

El Cenizo is reportedly the only Plaintiff thus far who has filed to stop SB 4 dead in its tracks.

Sister stations WFAA and KENS contributed to this story.

