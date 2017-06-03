Two suspects arrested after evading police in Mexia

Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, two suspects in a green BMW tried to out run Mexia Police.

Police pursued the car into Teague, and then continued east past Interstate 45 before turning back on FM 489. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers laid down spikes, which stopped the pursuit about a mile from Interstate 45.

A man and woman proceeded to jump out of the car and evade the cops on foot. Deputy Waller and Mexia police officers were able to detain the suspects without any damage to the patrol cars.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office thanked Freestone County SO, Teague PD, Wortham PD and The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers for assisting in the pursuit.

