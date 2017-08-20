Two suspects assault valet, steal Lamborghini

Two suspects were taken into custody early Sunday morning after assaulting a valet and stealing a Lamborghini.

Dallas police responded to a robbery call in the 500 block of S. Lamar Street.

Police have released the identity of the suspects who are in their custody at this time. 18-year-old William Caston and 19-year-old Dez Montayevian Bell are booked for robbery and evading in a vehicle.

A police chopper spotted the vehicle at Kiest and Polk and continued to follow it until it caught on fire and became disabled near eastbound I-20 and northbound I-45.

No other information is available at this time, the incident remains under investigation.

