TXDOT to use "Zipper" merge signs in Temple
The Texas Department of Transportation is getting ready to use a new method to help drivers merge at lane closures.It's called a zipper merge, and would require drivers to take turns moving into the open lane on the highway. Andrew Moore reports.
KCEN 10:14 PM. CST January 26, 2017
