United Airlines Flight Forced to Make Emergency Landing at Easterwood

College Station, TX — At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday night, United Airlines Express Flight 6266 was forced to make an emergency landing at Easterwood Airport.

According to the College Station Fire Department the Boeing 737 aircraft was in route to Boise, Idaho from Houston (IAH) CSFD when the plane reported smoke in the cabin.

The plane was able to land without incident and all 80 passengers were evacuated to the airport terminal.

The cause of the smoke is still unknown at this time, however CSFD said they have released fire personnel from the scene.

Airline representatives have informed us that the passengers will be boarding a new aircraft this evening to complete their journey.

We will update as the story develops.

