United Way of Central Texas offers free tax returns

Andrew Moore, KCEN 4:17 PM. CST February 22, 2017

BELL COUNTY - The United Way of Central Texas is working to help people who make less than $50,000 file their tax returns for free. It's all part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, or VITA,where local accountants work together with students from Mary Hardin-Baylor to offer the service in Killeen, Belton, and Temple.  

The group can handle most filings whether you are an employee, contractor, or business owner. Volunteers said the only returns they would be unable to process would be for married couples filing separately or returns involving depreciating property.

You can walk into any of the locations listed below, but the United Way of Central Texas Suggests you make an appointment by calling (254) 778 - 8616

You will need: 
  • Photo ID
  • Social Security card and/or ITIN card for you, your spouse, and all dependents
  • W-2s for all 2016 jobs
  • 1095-(A, B, or C) for Proof of health insurance
For other forms you may need and additional information, go to the United Way of Central Texas VITA webpage. 

 

Locations:
 

Temple
 

Rose Hall
107 N 9th St
Temple, TX 76501
Tue. and Thurs. | 5 - 8pm
Sat. | 9am - 1pm

First Baptist Church Temple
8015 W Adams Ave
Temple, TX 76502
Mon. | 4 - 8pm

Belton
 

Helping Hands Ministry
2210 Holland Rd
Belton, TX 76513
Wed. | Noon - 4pm
Fri. | 9am - 4pm

First Baptist Church Belton
(house next to the church)
702 N Main St
Belton, TX 76513
Tue. & Thurs. | 4 - 8pm 

Killeen
 

United Way of Greater Fort Hood
208 W Ave A
Killeen, TX 76541

Wed. | Noon - 4pm  

 

 

