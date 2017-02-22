United Way of Central Texas offers free tax returns

BELL COUNTY - The United Way of Central Texas is working to help people who make less than $50,000 file their tax returns for free. It's all part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, or VITA,where local accountants work together with students from Mary Hardin-Baylor to offer the service in Killeen, Belton, and Temple.

The group can handle most filings whether you are an employee, contractor, or business owner. Volunteers said the only returns they would be unable to process would be for married couples filing separately or returns involving depreciating property.

You can walk into any of the locations listed below, but the United Way of Central Texas Suggests you make an appointment by calling (254) 778 - 8616

You will need:

Photo ID

Social Security card and/or ITIN card for you, your spouse, and all dependents

W-2s for all 2016 jobs

1095-(A, B, or C) for Proof of health insurance

For other forms you may need and additional information, go to the United Way of Central Texas VITA webpage.

Locations:



Temple



Rose Hall

107 N 9th St

Temple, TX 76501

Tue. and Thurs. | 5 - 8pm

Sat. | 9am - 1pm

First Baptist Church Temple

8015 W Adams Ave

Temple, TX 76502

Mon. | 4 - 8pm

Belton



Helping Hands Ministry

2210 Holland Rd

Belton, TX 76513

Wed. | Noon - 4pm

Fri. | 9am - 4pm

First Baptist Church Belton

(house next to the church)

702 N Main St

Belton, TX 76513

Tue. & Thurs. | 4 - 8pm

Killeen



United Way of Greater Fort Hood

208 W Ave A

Killeen, TX 76541

Wed. | Noon - 4pm

