United Way of Central Texas offers free tax returns

BELL COUNTY - The United Way of Central Texas is working to help people who make less than $50,000 file their tax returns for free. It's all part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, or VITA,where local accountants work together with students from Mary Hardin-Baylor to offer the service in Killeen, Belton, and Temple.
The group can handle most filings whether you are an employee, contractor, or business owner. Volunteers said the only returns they would be unable to process would be for married couples filing separately or returns involving depreciating property.
You can walk into any of the locations listed below, but the United Way of Central Texas Suggests you make an appointment by calling (254) 778 - 8616
- Photo ID
- Social Security card and/or ITIN card for you, your spouse, and all dependents
- W-2s for all 2016 jobs
- 1095-(A, B, or C) for Proof of health insurance
Locations:
Temple
Rose Hall
107 N 9th St
Temple, TX 76501
Tue. and Thurs. | 5 - 8pm
Sat. | 9am - 1pm
First Baptist Church Temple
8015 W Adams Ave
Temple, TX 76502
Mon. | 4 - 8pm
Belton
Helping Hands Ministry
2210 Holland Rd
Belton, TX 76513
Wed. | Noon - 4pm
Fri. | 9am - 4pm
First Baptist Church Belton
(house next to the church)
702 N Main St
Belton, TX 76513
Tue. & Thurs. | 4 - 8pm
Killeen
United Way of Greater Fort Hood
208 W Ave A
Killeen, TX 76541
Wed. | Noon - 4pm
