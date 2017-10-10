Universal City man murdered in home invasion

UNIVERSAL CITY - Universal City police said a homeowner was murdered Tuesday morning in a home invasion and a teenager now faces capital murder charges.

The deadly home invasion happened around 2:26 a.m. in the 8400 block of Ulysses.

Police said the 51-year-old homeowner armed himself as he confronted an 18-year-old suspect after hearing a noise in his home.

Police said the two exchanged gunfire. The homeowner was struck once. He was taken to SAAMC where he died.

The teen suspect was hit twice, according to officials. He survived the gunfire and faces a capital murder charge.

The homeowner's wife and two children were in the home at the time, according to police. They were not injured.

