Veteran uses U.S. Flag Code to defend NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem

If you've been on Facebook for a few minutes, you've most likely been bombarded with news and pictures of NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem in response to President Trump's statements at a political rally on Friday in Alabama.

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

...our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

There is a lot of talk around this. There's a veteran who took a knee in support of the protests, and fans who have decided to boycott the NFL.

Amidst all the opinions and rhetoric, a Twitter thread on the U.S. Flag Code has gotten the attention of more than 260,000 people.

Since “disrespecting the flag” is still the narrative being used, this courtesy of the US Flag Code Chapter 10: Respect for flag



A Thread — HennyWise (@koopa_kinte) September 23, 2017

Let’s jump right in...



US Flag Code: Chapter 10.176C



“The flag should never be carried flat or horizontally, but always aloft and free.” pic.twitter.com/a9niowcX5f — HennyWise (@koopa_kinte) September 23, 2017

According to the United States Code, Title 4, Chapter 1, Section 8(c) does state, "The flag should never be carried flat or horizontally, but always aloft and free."

The source of the tweets come from a website dedicated to the history and codes of the flag. The actual codes prepared by the Office of the Law Revision Counsel of the United States House of Representatives has different section numbers, but each tweet is verbatim from the codes written.

This might be the first time you've heard about the U.S. Flag Code. It's a list of rules on how the flag should be displayed, and no matter where you stand on this issue, if we're being completely honest, we've probably violated some of these codes:

US Flag Code: Chapter 10.176D



“The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery.” pic.twitter.com/z3rywoKDtO — HennyWise (@koopa_kinte) September 23, 2017

The full statement of Section 8(d): "The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery. It should never be festooned, drawn back, nor up, in folds, but always allowed to fall free. Bunting of blue, white, and red, always arranged with the blue above, the white in the middle, and the red below, should be used for covering a speaker's desk, draping the front of the platform, and for decoration in general."

Here’s a popular violation



US Flag Code Chapter 10.176I



“The flag should never be used for advertising purposes in any manner whatsoever.” pic.twitter.com/OMNzTurFaD — HennyWise (@koopa_kinte) September 23, 2017

US Flag Code Chapter 10.176I (pt 2)



“It should not be embroidered on such articles as cushions or handkerchiefs and the like...” pic.twitter.com/xHG3sypUrA — HennyWise (@koopa_kinte) September 23, 2017

US Flag Code Chapter 10.176I (pt3)



“...or otherwise impressed on paper napkins or anything that is designed for temporary use and discard.” pic.twitter.com/WVvQVjD6qG — HennyWise (@koopa_kinte) September 23, 2017

Section 8(i): "The flag should never be used for advertising purposes in any manner whatsoever. It should not be embroidered on such articles as cushions or handkerchiefs and the like, printed or otherwise impressed on paper napkins or boxes or anything that is designed for temporary use and discard. Advertising signs should not be fastened to a staff or halyard from which the flag is flown."

Since it’s Saturday...



US Flag Code Chapter 10.176J



“No part of the flag should ever be used as a costume or athletic uniform.” pic.twitter.com/7R8sZmqcp1 — HennyWise (@koopa_kinte) September 23, 2017

Full section of 8(j): "(j) No part of the flag should ever be used as a costume or athletic uniform. However, a flag patch may be affixed to the uniform of military personnel, firemen, policemen, and members of patriotic organizations. The flag represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing. Therefore, the lapel flag pin being a replica, should be worn on the left lapel near the heart."

Henny Wise ended his thread by writing,

"Not covered in the 'Respect for Flag' section; standing/kneeling/sitting. That’s considered a conduct violation, not disrespectful. Nothing in the Flag Code explicit states you have to stand, just that you 'should.' All the things I listed were outlined as disrespectful."

Section 4 states, "The Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag: 'I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.', should be rendered by standing at attention facing the flag with the right hand over the heart. When not in uniform men should remove any non-religious headdress with their right hand and hold it at the left shoulder, the hand being over the heart. Persons in uniform should remain silent, face the flag, and render the military salute. Members of the Armed Forces not in uniform and veterans may render the military salute in the manner provided for persons in uniform."

The last section of the flag code is worth looking at. It states,

"Any rule or custom pertaining to the display of the flag of the United States of America, set forth herein, may be altered, modified, or repealed, or additional rules with respect thereto may be prescribed, by the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the United States, whenever he deems it to be appropriate or desirable; and any such alteration or additional rule shall be set forth in a proclamation."

You can visit the website here for the full United States Code: http://bit.ly/2xvPabn

