Vigil, funeral set for mother gunned down outside apartment complex

A photo of Ebony Sheppard with her 4-year-old son. (Photo: GoFundMe set up for Sheppard's son)

AUSTIN - The family of a 30-year-old woman shot to death in the parking lot of a central-east Austin apartment complex has set up a GoFundMe page and has made arrangements for her vigil and funeral.

In a statement to KVUE, Ebony Sheppard's family lamented on how she had her entire life before her and called her death a "senseless act of violence."

Xavier Oneal Lewis, 19, has been named as the suspect in Ebony Michelle Sheppard's murder. He's charged with capital murder.

Her family said she went downstairs from her uncle's apartment Tuesday night to move her car when they said shots were fired. Police said at a Dec. 29 press conference that they do not believe Lewis knew Sheppard. Police said they believe that Lewis saw her walking, he "figured he would rob her, she started screaming and he shot her," according to police at the press conference.

She leaves behind her 4-year-old son, Ian.

Sheppard's family said they hope to come together with other gun violence victims in the Austin area at her prayer vigil, which is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 30 at Vision of Hope AME Church at 5:30 p.m.

"Reducing incidents of gun violence arising from criminal misconduct is important. It is our hope that Ebony's death and the death of other victims of gun violence continue to sound the alarm that more strategies, policies and education must be developed to prevent gun violence and gun-related deaths. We believe these incidents are preventable," Sheppard's family statement said.

Sheppard's funeral and celebration of life are scheduled for Jan. 6 at 1 p..m. at the Grant AME Church.

Sheppard's family set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for her burial and provide monetary support for her 4-year-old son. You can go here to donate.

"We are comforted by our faith and use the hope of this Christmas Season to bring hope and healing to our family," Sheppard's family said in a statement.

