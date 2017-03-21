Waco JV soccer team lets opposing player with Down Syndrome score twice
We just got video of a soccer game played in February. But, we wanted to share it because it shows the good sportsmanship of the Waco High JV soccer team. They were up 5-0 against Rudder High School from Bryan when they allowed an opposing player with Dow
KCEN 7:08 PM. CDT March 21, 2017
