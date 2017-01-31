Walmart offering free two-day shipping without membership

Walmart is now offering free, two day shipping without a membership fee on more than 2 million items.
The retail giant is also lowering the minimum purchase required for free shipping to home from $50 down to $35.
Walmart says its new offer will be available on the items customers buy the most. This includes household items and pet products along with top electronics and toys.
(© 2017 KCEN)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs