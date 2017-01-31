Walmart offering free two-day shipping without membership

A Walmart store. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

Walmart is now offering free, two day shipping without a membership fee on more than 2 million items.

The retail giant is also lowering the minimum purchase required for free shipping to home from $50 down to $35.

Walmart says its new offer will be available on the items customers buy the most. This includes household items and pet products along with top electronics and toys.

