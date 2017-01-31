KCEN
Walmart offering free two-day shipping without membership

Katie Grovatt, KCEN 8:15 PM. CST January 31, 2017

Walmart is now offering free, two day shipping without a membership fee on more than 2 million items. 
 
The retail giant is also lowering the minimum purchase required for free shipping to home from $50 down to $35.
 
Walmart says its new offer will be available on the items customers buy the most. This includes household items and pet products along with top electronics and toys. 
 
 
 
 

