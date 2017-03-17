WATCH LIVE: President Trump welcomes German Chancellor Merkel

President Donald Trump welcomed German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House late Friday morning, after Tuesday's visit was delayed due to snowy weather.

Chancellor Merkel will meet with President Trump to discuss strengthening NATO and fighting ISIS, in addition to calming the unrest in Ukraine.

The two world leaders took photographs in the Oval Officer before heading into a private meeting. They are scheduled to hold a joint news conference at approximately 12:20 p.m. CST -- although White House press conference times can vary.

