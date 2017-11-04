WFAA traffic reporter responds to haters: 'This is how I was born.'

(Photo: WFAA)

Demetria Obilor, WFAA's traffic reporter, responds after a Facebook post that attacked her style went viral.

Hey everyone!

OK, so I'm waking up from my Friday nap, right? Apparently to some controversy... but a whole lotta love.

The controversy is coming from people who aren't too happy with the way that I look on television, saying, “Oh her body is too big for that dress or she's too curvy or her hair is unprofessional. It's crazy. We don't like it.”

A quick word to those people, this is the way that I'm built. This is the way that I was born. I'm not going anywhere, so if you don't like it, you have your options.

Now to the people who show love. I love you right back.

You know when you look a little different, people think it's OK to talk to you a little different. And I'm on TV, I can't clap back how I wanna clap back all the time.

So I'm always taken aback and forever grateful for everybody, people I don't even know, who come to my defense, stand next to me and say, “You know what Demetria, you don't have to put up with this.” And I love you for that.

Shout out to Chance the Rapper for taking this right to his Twitter page and putting the spotlight on the negativity because we don't have to put up with this, alright? And we're not going to.

BIIIIIIG MAD https://t.co/E9yzWbU9m8 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) November 3, 2017

So, just once again, everybody know that I love you. I appreciate you and we're in this together.

