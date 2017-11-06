With stores still closed, TJX continues to pay Puerto Rico employees

BOSTON (NECN) - TJX Cos., which owns TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, is being praised for continuing to pay its employees of stores based in Puerto Rico that remain closed due to Hurricane Maria.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company is still sending paychecks to the employees of its 29 stores in Puerto Rico.

"Based on the devastating situation in Puerto Rico, we can confirm that we have continued to pay our TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods Associates on the island," the company said in a statement to NBC Boston. "We believe it is the right thing for us to do under these circumstances."

A Facebook user shared a post to the #PuertoRicoStrong page from his son in Puerto Rico, thanking TJX for continuing to send paychecks, even though his store remains closed.

Local customers are taking notice.

"Its nice to hear a company that values their staff over just the bottom line because they could have saved a lot of money by not paying them," said TJ Maxx customer Danielle Barney.

"That shows commitment to the community, Puerto Rico. Try to help them out because its pretty desperate down there still," said John, another customer.

Hurricane Maria made landfall on Sept. 20, bringing devastating winds and rains that knocked out power to all of the island. About 30 percent of the island's power has been restored since then.

It's not clear how many of the stores have since reopened or how many people TJX employs in Puerto Rico.

