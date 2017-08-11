Witness: Abandoned baby's umbilical cord was ripped out

A baby was found abandoned and covered in ant bites outside a north Harris County apartment building.

HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS - The newborn found abandoned outside a north Harris County apartment building had her umbilical cord ripped out, according to testimony Friday at an emergency custody hearing.

The baby girl remains in the neonatal ICU where she is being treated for a bacterial infection and rapid heartbeat. She was also covered in ant bites, according to witnesses.

“We’re talking about a newborn child that was exposed to the outside for, like, six hours unattended, without even a blanket – so, that’s, that’s what I’m concerned about,” said CPS Attorney Dan Phi Nguyen.

Experts say the infant wouldn’t have survived much longer if a neighbor hadn’t found her.

At last check, the baby’s mother was at a hospital and not yet criminally charged.

The baby is now at the center of a custody battle. Deandre Skillern, who claims to be the her father, and her maternal grandmother appeared at the hearing.

Both testified they didn’t even know the infant’s 21-year-old mother was pregnant. Apparently, she never saw a doctor during her pregnancy.

Skillern underwent a DNA test to confirm if he is the father.

CPS will also conduct home studies before a decision is made on custody.

Several people have called CPS wanting to adopt the baby. It is a long process, but if you are interesting in fostering or adopting any child, you can find more information here.

If you'd like to donate items for the baby or other CPS children, call Mary Votaw at 832-454-4163 or contact Be a Resource (BEAR) at 713-940-3087.

