Woman abducted 18 years ago reunited with her birth parents

Kamiyah Mobley reunited with her birth parents in South Carolina today!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's been 18 years since "Kamiyah Mobley" was kidnapped just hours after her birth from a local hospital, and today, she was finally reunited with her biological parents.

RELATED: Kidnapped baby found alive 18 years later

Velma Aiken, Mobley's biological grandmother, said her son and Mobley's biological father, Craig, was on his way to Walterboro, South Carolina, about three hours north of Jacksonville, where the 18-year-old was found. Aiken decided to stay behind and miss their reunion.

"I don't want to move up on her too fast, it's been 18 years," Velma Aiken said. "We don't want to lose her again," Aiken said.

The reunion happened at a police department in Walterboro, a community where Kamiyah Mobley has been living as Alexis Manigo.

Her father, Craig Aiken, told CBS-affiliate WCSC that he is still in shock after the 45-minute reunion.

Aiken told her he loved her and he missed her.

“First meeting was beautiful, it was wonderful, couldn’t went no better... she was glad to meet us,” Aiken said.

Shanara Mobley, Kamiyah’s mother, was present as well. She did not comment.

“It’s a feeling that you can’t explain it, it’s hard to put it in words right now it’s hard to deal with this here right now,” Aiken said. “We are just trying to process it, 18 years, it’s going to be hard to make that up.”

Manigo was taken from her mother, Shanara Mobley, back in 1998 when she was just eight hours old. A woman dressed up as a nurse entered her mother's room and said the newborn had a fever. She took the child from the room and disappeared without a trace. On Friday, authorities confirmed they found the 18-year-old and arrested the suspect, Gloria Williams, 51.

There is no statute of limitations in the case and she could face life in prison. She will be extradited back to Jacksonville, CBS affiliate WJAX reports.

Her mother, Shanara Mobley, told the Florida Times-Union newspaper on the 10th anniversary of the kidnapping that on every one of Kamiyah’s birthdays, she wrapped a piece of birthday cake in foil and stuck it in her freezer.

“It’s stressful to wake up every day, knowing that your child is out there and you have no way to reach her or talk to her,” Mobley told the paper in 2008.

Thousands of tips came in over the years, but she had disappeared.

Sheriff Mike Williams described Kamiyah Friday as being in good health but emotionally overwhelmed. Some months ago, she “had an inclination” that she may have been kidnapped, the sheriff said. Authorities didn’t say why she suspected this.

At this point the family says they are not sure what’s next for them. The father says it will be Kamiyah’s decision whether or not she will be visiting Florida.

“For anybody that lost hope just keep hope alive, just keep praying, keep fighting, if it happened to me, it can happen to anybody,” Aiken said.

Velma Aiken said that even though she was filled with hope about their reunion, she was also a little worried. She referred back to Williams' first court appearance in South Carolina since her arrest. Manigo was in the court room and told Williams that she was "praying for her."

"She (was) crying," Aiken said. "I saw her telling her 'mother' she loved her, but that was the mom she knew."

Manigo grew up thinking Williams was her biological mother.

In the end, Aiken is hopeful and happy Manigo was reunited with her biological family.

"I'm going to be grandma whenever she want to come, but I want her to just do her," Aiken said.

(© 2017 WTSP)