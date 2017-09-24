Woman critically injured after falling from second story of unfinished home, EMS says

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - A woman was rescued Sunday after falling from the second story of an under-construction home, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

Battalion Chief Matt Cox reported that the woman and her husband were walking around a new subdivision in northwest Austin and ventured into an unfinished home when the woman slipped and fell approximately 10 feet onto the bottom floor of the two-story home.

After her husband called 911, Cox said a rescue task force was sent to the scene. He reported that due to the incline and position of the home, rescue personnel had to remove a portion of a wall and use special equipment to safely transport her from the property.

ATCEMS said the woman was taken to Round Rock Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

