Women's March Protestors: where did they go from here?

(Photo: Sara Parhizkar)

WASHINGTON - A half million people made a definite statement on Saturday when they took over the streets of Washington D.C. But many are wondering if such actions can actually turn into an effective movement.

Past protest movements have drawn big crowds but ended up losing steam before making too much of a footstep on the political terrain.

Hopefuls are comparing the movement to the beginning of the progressive version of the Tea Party, the conservative movement that led opposition to President Barack Obama. This particular coalition also started with protests back in 2009. The demonstrators than channeled its energy into actual hands-on politics.

The group helped Republicans increase power in state, local and federal elections.

The present day women's march organizers have said they plan to get involved into some sort of political organizing. But they continue to direct most of their current anti-Trump energy into emphasizing the value of future mass protests.

