WWII vet takes a knee in support of protesting athletes

A picture of a 97-year-old World War II veteran showcasing his support for those taking a knee has gone viral.

His grandson, Brennan Gilmore, posted a picture on his Twitter of the vet kneeling.

The picture has over 232,000 likes and 91,000 retweets.

The caption reads, "My grandpa is a 97-year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: "those kids have every right to protest.".

