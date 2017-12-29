You'll LOVE this grandmother's conversation with a Google Home

A man videotaped his Italian grandmother’s encounter with Google Home…and it was priceless!

Facebook engineer Ben Actis got the Google Home from his girlfriend for Christmas, and was visiting his grandparents in Florida for the first time.

The video was showing Actis’ grandmother, Maria, tapping the device and calling it ‘Goo Goo.’ It must have been close enough because the Google Home gave her the weather report!

And her reaction? Well, just watch…and smile!

© 2017 WTSP-TV