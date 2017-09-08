KCEN
2017 Friday Night Lights Road Trip: La Vega, Valley Mills & China Spring

During Week 2, Kurtis goes to La Vega, Valley Mills and China Spring.

Kurtis Quillin, KCEN 1:17 AM. CDT September 09, 2017

WACO - Week 2's FNL Road Trip goes to Lorena-La Vega, Palmer-Valley Mills and Huntsville-China Spring.

