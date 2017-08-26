2017 Pigskin Preview: Groesbeck Goats

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

GROESBECK, Tex --- It's been awhile since the Groesbeck Goats have made it past the first round of the playoffs; 23 years to be exact.

In their second year under head coach Steve Hale, the Goats plan to make it further than the bi-district round for the first time since 1994.

They've made the playoffs the past two seasons, finishing 2016 with a 5-6 record. The Goats return seven starters on offense and five on defense in 2017 and they're expectations are higher than ever.

"We wanna win, we got close last year in year one, we lost some close games down the stretch. We know were in a tough district but the expectations every year is for us to win a championship. What we mean by that is to get at least one gold football, if its a district championship we'll take that, bi-district championship, whatever else. So in building a program, we're gonna aim high early," Groesbeck head coach Steve Hale said.

They believe this team is experienced enough to bring home a championship.

