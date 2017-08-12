2017 Pigskin Preview: Little River-Academy Bees

ACADEMY, Tex. - The bees plan on improving on last season's 4-6 record.

Academy made it two rounds deep in the playoffs in 2014, that's the furthest they've gone since the 60's. They made it to the first round in 2015 but missed out on the postseason in 2016.

They've got a ton of returners this year and they believe their strength is going to be in their numbers. They have an experienced senior class and six starters coming back on both sides of the ball.

The bees hope they can get back to the playoffs but they know it's not going to be easy. They also hope by making the playoffs that they can set an example for future generations of Academy Bees.

