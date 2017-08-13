2017 Pigskin Preview: Mexia Blackcats

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

MEXIA, Tex ---The Mexia Blackcats have a new coach at the helm. Frank Sandoval comes in from Cedar Hill where he was the defensive line coach under Joey McGuire.

He takes over a Blackcat squad that finished 2-8 last season and went winless in district play. Despite that, Mexia has high hopes for 2017.

The Blackcats are pumped up and ready to go. Sandoval says he's focused on championship habits. He wants the players to be good men both on and off the field, both in the classroom and in life. And he says he expects the Blackcats to out work everyone on Friday nights and it didn't take long for the Cats to buy into Sandoval's message.

