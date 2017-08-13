2017 Pigskin Preview: Rogers Eagles

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

ROGERS, Tex -- The Rogers Eagles are coming off a 3-8 season which ended in the first round of the playoff.

Charlie Roten takes over as the fourth head coach in five years at Rogers. Roten coming from Gunter where he was the offensive coordinator and helped lead the tigers to a 16-0 record and state title a year ago.

So far - Coach Roten is pleased with what he's seeing from the Eagles and says they're going to rely heavily on their senior offensive lineman. The players feel a trip back to the postseason is a legitimate possibility.

