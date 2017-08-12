2017 Pigskin Preview - Rosebud-Lott Cougars

ROSEBUD, Tex - The Rosebud-Lott Cougars plan on exceeded expectations in 2017.

The Cougars were picked to finished last in district 13-2A DI and they aren't too happy with that ranking.

Rosebud-Lott went 2-8 last season and didn't win a district game. They lost four ball games by less than a score and in each of those games they had four turnovers. So their main goal in 2017 is to take care of the football. They believe that if they do that and tackle better, they'll be playing in week 11 and prove their doubters wrong.

© 2017 KCEN-TV