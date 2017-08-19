2017 Pigskin Preview: University High Trojans

WACO, TEX - The University High Trojans won a game since September 27, 2013. They're ready to snap that 36 game losing streak.

Rodney Smith takes over as the Trojans' first-year head coach. He previously was the head basketball coach at University, where he led the Trojans to an extremely successful season on the hardwood. Smith graduated from University and went on to play basketball and football at Baylor.

University struggled a bit when Smith played there but he was able to help them get back on the right track and the Trojans say having someone who's been where they are is great.

