2017 Pigskin Previews: West Trojans

WEST, TEX - The West Trojans have made it to the playoffs in back to back years and they plan on keeping that streak alive in 2017.

Last season West finished with 5-6 record and they lost in the first round of the playoffs.

This year they return six starters on offense and five on defense. Senior quarterback Nathan Gerik leads the offense, he passed for more than 1,000 yards in 2016.

West is picked to finish third in district 9-3A DI behind Malakoff and Teague.

In 2015, the Trojans went three rounds deep in the playoffs and they say that this year's team has the potential to go even further.

