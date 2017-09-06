Members of the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame are selected by a statewide committee made up of sportswriters, high school football coaches and members of the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame Board of Trustees. The class will be announced in December during the 2017 UIL High School Football Championship games.
One player from each decade listed below will be chosen as an inductee into the 2018 Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. Two coaches will be chosen from the coaches portion as inductees into the Hall of Fame. Nine total people will be inducted as part of the Class of 2018.
2018 Texas High School Football Hall of Fame Candidates
1950s & Before
Ray Borneman, Houston Lamar
Bobby Cavazos, Kingsville
Jerry Mays, Dallas Sunset
Johnny Genung, Wichita Falls
Charley Taylor, Grand Prairie Dalworth
Buddy Kellar, Smithville
Ken Casner, Waco High
1960s
Norman Evans, Donna
Ken Houston, Lufkin Dunbar
Gene Upshaw, Robstown
Gary Keithley, Alvin
Dickey Morton, Dallas Kimball
Riley Odoms, West Oso
Bobby Weunsch, Houston Jones
Brad Dusek, Temple
1970s
Pat Rockett, San Antonio Lee
Putt Choate, Coahoma
Rick McIvor, Fort Stockton
Hosea Taylor, Longview
Jon Rhiddlehoover, Abilene Cooper
Lawrence Sampleton, Seguin
Ken Washington, Port Arthur Lincoln
Byron Linwood, Pittsburg
1980s
Tony Jones, Grapeland
Ty Allert, Houston North Brook
Larry Centers, Tatum
Tommy Jeter, Deer Park
Willie Everett, Daingerfield
James Shibest, Aldine MacArthur
Michael Horace, Groveton
Kent Tramel, Corsicana
1990s
Jason Bragg, Stephenville
Alan Faneca, Lamar Consolidated
Ketric Sanford, Corsicana
John Garrett, Mart
John Norman, Midland Lee
David Warren, Tyler
Plez Adkins, Bartlett
Kliff Kingsbury, New Braunfels
Bethel Johnson, Corsicana
2000s
Jonathan Gray, Aledo
Cedric Griffin, SA Holmes
Joe Pawelek, Smithson Valley
Roy Miller, Kileen Shoemaker
Greg McElroy, South Lake Carroll
Nathan Vasher, Texarkana
Garrett Gilbert, Lake Travis
Eddie Joseph/THSFHOF Coach
Johnny Tusa, Waco
Chad Morris, Bay City, Lake TRavis
T.J. Mills, Sealy
Bob Shleton, Buda Hays
Scott Phillips, Groveton, Waxahachie
Lynn Etheredge, Tomball
Dennis Alexander, Daingerfield
Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game
Carl Padilla, Media
Jack Moss, Athletic Administration
David Smoak, Media
Maury Salinger, Media
Bruce Hardy, Stadium Manager
Bob West, Media
John Heidtke, Media
