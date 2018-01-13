2018 Victory Bowl coaches announced

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes

WACO - Those faithful to high school sports in Central Texas now know who will lead this year's all-star games.

The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes announced the coaches for all six sports Saturday and held its annual draft.

In June, the Victory Bowl will hold five all-star games pitting the red against the blue. In addition, they will field a cheer squad.

The 10th Victory Bowl football game will see Temple's Scott Stewart, Abbott's Terry Crawford, Central Texas Christian's Jeremy Calahan, Covington's Charles Steele and Riesel's Robert Little coach the red team. Waco High's Marty Herbst, Lampasas' Troy Rogers, Granger's Walt Brock, Mildred's Cody Fagan and Corsicana's Steve Hoffman will lead the blue team.

That matchup is June 9 at Waco ISD Stadium.

The fifth annual Victory Bowl volleyball game has Troy's Rachel Melancon and Italy's Shana Steinmets coaching the red team. They will face Robinson's Kelsi Reynolds and Live Oak's Natalie Friesen on June 9 at University High School.

For the third year, the Victory Bowl will feature baseball and softball games played at UMHB in Belton. Both games will be played June 8.

In softball, Aaron Kinney from Kerens, along with Lampasas' Drew Cleavinger and Rosebud-Lott's Megan Nieuwenhuis will coach the blue team. McGregor's Andrea Holdbrook, Holy Trinity's Mike Carranza and China Spring's Lisa Czajkowski will coach the red.

Dusty Brittain from Copperas Cove will coach the red baseball team alongside Bremond's Taylor Rowe and Mart's Kyle Stone. Robinson's Bryan Kent, Groesbeck's Cameron Sellstrom and Jarrell's Dean Fitzner will coach the blue team.

New in 2018, will be the Victory Bowl golf tournament. Although the site hasn't been determined, the tournament will be played June 5.

Temple's Landon Wesley and Midway's Harvie Welch will coach the red team against University's Carl Thomas and Waco High's Sara Mabile representing the blue team.

Riesel's Tammy Bush and Hamilton's Patricia Leach are the 2018 Victory Bowl cheer coaches.

© 2018 KCEN-TV