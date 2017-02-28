7 Receive 2017 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Awards

WACO, Texas – Seven Baylor student-athletes received 2017 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement accolades, as announced by the Big 12 Conference on Tuesday morning.

Richard Cunningham (baseball), Bridget Hamway (soccer), Jody Lee (soccer), Jenna Pfeiffer (track and field), Kely Putri (women’s tennis), Blair Shankle (women’s tennis) and Tyler Stayer (men’s tennis) were recognized for maintaining a GPA of 3.8 or higher in at least 100 hours of earned credit. To be honored, student-athletes must earn at least one letter in their career and maintain residence at their institution for at least one academic year.

The award, in its seventh year, has recognized a total of 482 conference student-athletes. The honor is in memory of Lage, who served as the Oklahoma State faculty athletics representative with the NCAA and the Big Eight/Big 12 Conference from 1983 until his death in 2007. He was the chairman on three occasions (1985-86, 1993-94, 2003-04).

Recipients of the Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award will receive public recognition at the 2017 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship, which runs from March 8-11 inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

(© 2017 KCEN)